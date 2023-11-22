The IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Jaguars allowed their opponents to score (71.7).

Ball State had a 21-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Jaguars recorded 71.6 points per game, five more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.

When IUPUI totaled more than 66.6 points last season, it went 15-3.

Last season, the Jaguars had a 32.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.9% lower than the 54.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.

The Cardinals' 31.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.0 percentage points lower than the Jaguars given up to their opponents (47.8%).

