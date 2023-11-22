Wednesday's game that pits the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) at IUPUI Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Ball State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

Their last time out, the Jaguars lost 79-49 to UIC on Sunday.

IUPUI vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 82, IUPUI 67

IUPUI Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars had a -2 scoring differential last season, putting up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allowing 71.7 (329th in college basketball).

On offense, IUPUI averaged 73.3 points per game last season in conference matchups. To compare, its overall average (71.6 points per game) was 1.7 PPG lower.

The Jaguars averaged 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, IUPUI allowed 71.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 71.9.

