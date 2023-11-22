The Pepperdine Waves (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -3.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

In five games last season, Indiana State and its opponents went over 157.5 total points.

Indiana State's contests last season had an average of 148.9 points, 8.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Indiana State put together a 22-9-0 ATS record last year.

Indiana State put together a 19-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76% of those games).

The Sycamores went 17-5 last year (winning 77.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Indiana State's implied win probability is 62.3%.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 5 16.1% 79.3 157.2 69.6 150.9 146.2 Pepperdine 13 50% 77.9 157.2 81.3 150.9 155.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores averaged were just 2.0 fewer points than the Waves allowed (81.3).

Indiana State had an 8-2 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 81.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-7 15-16-0 Pepperdine 10-16-0 5-6 17-9-0

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Pepperdine 11-4 Home Record 8-8 7-6 Away Record 0-12 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.