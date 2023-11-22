Wednesday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) and the Pepperdine Waves (3-3) at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 84-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Indiana State squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Indiana State is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Pepperdine. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 157.5 over/under.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Line: Indiana State -4.5

Indiana State -4.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana State -200, Pepperdine +165

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 84, Pepperdine 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Pepperdine

Pick ATS: Indiana State (-4.5)



Indiana State (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (157.5)



Indiana State Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana State was the 23rd-best squad in college basketball (79.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 159th (69.6 points allowed per game).

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, the Sycamores were 192nd and 116th in the country, respectively, last season.

At 15.8 assists per game, Indiana State was 21st-best in the nation last season.

Last year, the Sycamores were 20th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and they ranked No. 98 in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Indiana State was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 73rd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.0%) last season.

Last season, the Sycamores took 46% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 54% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.7% of the Sycamores' buckets were 3-pointers, and 66.3% were 2-pointers.

