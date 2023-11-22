The Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
  • In games Indiana State shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.
  • The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves ranked 90th.
  • Last year, the Sycamores put up 79.3 points per game, only two fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.
  • When Indiana State put up more than 81.3 points last season, it went 9-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 70.8.
  • When playing at home, Indiana State averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in away games (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in away games (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Alabama L 102-80 Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 IUPUI W 96-57 Hulman Center
11/21/2023 Rice W 103-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Toledo - Dollar Loan Center
11/28/2023 Southern Illinois - Hulman Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.