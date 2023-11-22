Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Howard County, Indiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Greentown at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.