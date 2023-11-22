Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Floyd County, Indiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarksville High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: New Albany, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.