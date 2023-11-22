The Boston Celtics (11-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics head into this matchup following a 121-118 loss to the Hornets in overtime on Monday. In the Celtics' loss, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 45 points (adding 13 rebounds and six assists).

The Bucks are coming off of a 142-129 victory over the Wizards in their most recent outing on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading 42 points paced the Bucks in the win.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick White SG Questionable Personal 15 4.3 4.3 Al Horford C Questionable Nir - Rest 5.3 7.3 1.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 5.5 3.5 2.5 Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Ankle 6 1.5 0

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.