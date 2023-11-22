Two skidding squads meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets have lost nine in a row, and the Blackhawks are on a four-game losing streak.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0. They have totaled 26 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 35. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (15.4% of opportunities).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-150)

Blue Jackets (-150) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 5-11.

Chicago has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals seven times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-2-0).

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-1-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 4-9-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 19th 30.8 Shots 26.4 31st 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 30th 9.84% Power Play % 11.32% 29th 4th 87.27% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 19th

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

