Player prop bet odds for Ivan Provorov, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has scored nine goals (0.6 per game) and put up six assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 15 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 19.1%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Philipp Kurashev has amassed 10 points this season, with four goals and six assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 9 0 2 2 0

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Nick Foligno has scored two goals on the season, chipping in seven assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Predators Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 9 0 3 3 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Provorov is Columbus' top contributor with 12 points. He has one goal and 11 assists this season.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

Zachary Werenski has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.