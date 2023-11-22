Ivan Provorov and Connor Bedard are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has recorded nine goals (0.6 per game) and collected six assists (0.4 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 19.1%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 15 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 10 points this season, including four goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Chicago's Nick Foligno has nine points (two goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-6-0 in seven games this season, conceding 25 goals (3.9 goals against average) with 190 saves and an .884 save percentage, 56th in the league.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov has been a big player for Columbus this season, collecting 12 points in 19 games.

Zachary Werenski has chipped in with 11 points (one goal, 10 assists).

Boone Jenner has 11 points for Columbus, via eight goals and three assists.

Spencer Martin's record is 1-5-1. He has given up 24 goals (3.38 goals against average) and made 210 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 19th 30.8 Shots 26.4 31st 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 30th 9.84% Power Play % 11.32% 29th 4th 87.27% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 19th

