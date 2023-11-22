How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teams on runs will clash when the Columbus Blue Jackets (nine straight losses) host the Chicago Blackhawks (four consecutive losses) on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH is the place to tune in to watch the Blue Jackets and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- With 40 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|16
|9
|6
|15
|8
|10
|38.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|10
|4
|6
|10
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Nick Foligno
|16
|2
|7
|9
|5
|18
|52.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|16
|3
|4
|7
|6
|15
|39.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets rank 29th in goals against, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- The Blue Jackets' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|19
|1
|11
|12
|14
|3
|-
|Zachary Werenski
|17
|1
|10
|11
|3
|6
|-
|Boone Jenner
|19
|8
|3
|11
|5
|8
|58.2%
|Kirill Marchenko
|17
|4
|5
|9
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|19
|4
|5
|9
|6
|9
|40.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.