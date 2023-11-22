How to Watch the Ball State vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ball State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 71.7 the Jaguars gave up to opponents.
- Ball State had a 21-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Jaguars put up were 5.0 more points than the Cardinals allowed (66.6).
- IUPUI went 15-3 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- Last season, the Jaguars had a 32.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.9% lower than the 54.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents knocked down.
- The Cardinals shot at a 31.8% rate from the field last season, 16.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Troy
|W 86-71
|Trojan Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 85-56
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 75-64
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
