The IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Ball State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 71.7 the Jaguars gave up to opponents.

Ball State had a 21-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Jaguars put up were 5.0 more points than the Cardinals allowed (66.6).

IUPUI went 15-3 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Last season, the Jaguars had a 32.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.9% lower than the 54.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents knocked down.

The Cardinals shot at a 31.8% rate from the field last season, 16.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars averaged.

Ball State Schedule