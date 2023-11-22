Wednesday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) and IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) going head to head at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 82-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-64 victory over Northern Iowa in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Ball State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Ball State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 82, IUPUI 67

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game last season (17th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball). They had a +392 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, Ball State averaged 77.1 points per game in MAC play, and 77.8 overall.

The Cardinals put up more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Ball State conceded 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

