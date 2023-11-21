Tuesday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Valparaiso coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 73, Western Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-3.1)

Valparaiso (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Valparaiso Performance Insights

Last season, Valparaiso was 249th in the country on offense (68.9 points scored per game) and 279th defensively (73.6 points allowed).

Last year, the Beacons were 233rd in college basketball in rebounds (31.0 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

At 13.6 assists per game last season, Valparaiso was 136th in college basketball.

Last year the Beacons were 299th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and eighth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

Defensively, Valparaiso was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5 last year. It was 194th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.9%.

Valparaiso attempted 36% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 64% of its shots, with 75.7% of its makes coming from there.

