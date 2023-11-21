How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Illinois State vs High Point (5:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Akron vs Drake (5:00 PM ET | November 21)
- James Madison vs Southern Illinois (6:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Rice vs Indiana State (6:30 PM ET | November 21)
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.
- In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.1% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.
- The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks ranked 251st.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons recorded were only 3.5 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).
- Valparaiso had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Beacons ceded 69.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.8).
- Valparaiso drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 29.6% three-point percentage).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|IUPUI
|L 66-56
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|Green Bay
|W 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 87-64
|State Farm Center
|11/21/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/29/2023
|Drake
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
