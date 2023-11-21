How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Eagles allowed (61.4).
- Valparaiso went 2-4 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Eagles put up 6.8 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beacons gave up (71.4).
- Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|L 75-62
|Lantz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 76-54
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.