Tuesday's contest between the Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) at Reed Green Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-53 and heavily favors Southern Miss to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Beacons enter this contest following a 76-54 loss to Western Illinois on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 86, Valparaiso 53

Valparaiso Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beacons had a -355 scoring differential last season, falling short by 11.8 points per game. They put up 59.6 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball and allowed 71.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Valparaiso scored fewer points in conference action (58.5 per game) than overall (59.6).

At home, the Beacons averaged 63 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 56.9.

Valparaiso conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

