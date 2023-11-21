Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ripley County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Ripley County, Indiana. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ripley County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Ripley High School at Jac-Cen-Del School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Osgood, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.