The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Volunteers are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Of Purdue's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 134.5 points 18 times.

Purdue's matchups last season had an average of 135.4 points, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Purdue won 90.9% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-2).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Boilermakers went 19-2 (90.5%).

Purdue has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 18 60% 72.7 143.5 62.7 120.6 137.1 Tennessee 8 23.5% 70.8 143.5 57.9 120.6 133.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers scored 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).

Purdue went 13-14 against the spread and 26-4 overall last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 10-14 14-16-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 1-0 14-20-0

Purdue vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Tennessee 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.