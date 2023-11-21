Purdue vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Volunteers are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-3.5
|134.5
Purdue Betting Records & Stats
- Of Purdue's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 134.5 points 18 times.
- Purdue's matchups last season had an average of 135.4 points, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- Purdue won 90.9% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-2).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Boilermakers went 19-2 (90.5%).
- Purdue has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|18
|60%
|72.7
|143.5
|62.7
|120.6
|137.1
|Tennessee
|8
|23.5%
|70.8
|143.5
|57.9
|120.6
|133.3
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
- Purdue went 13-14 against the spread and 26-4 overall last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|14-16-0
|10-14
|14-16-0
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|1-0
|14-20-0
Purdue vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Tennessee
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|4-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
