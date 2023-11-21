The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) will face the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 70.8 195th 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 57.9 3rd 11th 36.2 Rebounds 35.4 23rd 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 29th 15.5 Assists 16.7 9th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.