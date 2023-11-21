Tuesday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, Purdue should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 134.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -165, Tennessee +140

Purdue vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked team in the nation (72.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds allowed (24.5) last season.

Purdue was 29th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last season.

The Boilermakers were 237th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Purdue gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 73rd and 52nd, respectively, in the country.

The Boilermakers attempted 38.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 61.6% of their shots, with 73% of their makes coming from there.

