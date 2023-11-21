The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Tennessee matchup.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 Boilermakers games hit the over.

Tennessee went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

In Volunteers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

