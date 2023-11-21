The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also won four games in a row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Boilermakers games.

Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Volunteers games hit the over 14 out of 34 times last year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

With odds of +1100, Purdue has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

