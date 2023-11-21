The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.

In games Purdue shot higher than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.

The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).

When Purdue put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).

In home games, Purdue sunk 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule