The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.

Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers allowed (57.9).

When Purdue put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Tennessee put together a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Tennessee had a 22-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).

Tennessee knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule