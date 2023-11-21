The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.
  • Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers allowed (57.9).
  • When Purdue put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Tennessee put together a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
  • Tennessee had a 22-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did when playing on the road (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).
  • Tennessee knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

