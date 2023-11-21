The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
  • The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Volunteers ranked 11th.
  • The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
  • Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
  • The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
  • The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
  • Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

