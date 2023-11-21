The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Purdue scored more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee put together a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.

The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Tennessee had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).

When playing at home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32.0%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (67.1) last season.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).

At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule