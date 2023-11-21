The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • When Purdue scored more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Tennessee put together a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.
  • The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
  • Tennessee had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).
  • When playing at home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32.0%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (67.1) last season.
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).
  • At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

