How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers allowed (57.9).
- When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Volunteers put up 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (62.7).
- Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
- At home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).
- In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
- The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.
- At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.