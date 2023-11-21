Pacers vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 250.5.
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-3.5
|250.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 250.5 points.
- Indiana's contests this season have a 249.4-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Indiana is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.
- This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 250.5
|% of Games Over 250.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|1
|8.3%
|119.9
|245.6
|117.9
|241.7
|233.7
|Pacers
|6
|50%
|125.7
|245.6
|123.8
|241.7
|235.6
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).
- The Pacers put up an average of 125.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.
- Indiana has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|7-5
|1-2
|11-1
|Hawks
|4-8
|1-4
|8-4
Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Hawks
|125.7
|119.9
|1
|4
|7-2
|3-1
|7-2
|4-0
|123.8
|117.9
|29
|24
|4-1
|4-5
|4-1
|6-3
