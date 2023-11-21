The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toppin totaled six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-116 loss versus the Magic.

Below we will dive into Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.1 points per game last season made the Hawks the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game last season, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks allowed 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 13 11 1 0 3 0 0 1/20/2023 16 7 3 2 1 0 0 12/7/2022 8 3 1 0 1 0 0 11/2/2022 18 12 3 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.