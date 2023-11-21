The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 50 points per game are 19.3 fewer points than the 69.3 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Fighting Irish put up 91 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 84.4 the Cougars allow.

Notre Dame has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 84.4 points.

Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 91 points.

This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 48.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars' 32.2 shooting percentage is 11.5 lower than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule