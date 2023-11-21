Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Martin County, Indiana. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Martin County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Daviess High School at Loogootee High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Loogootee, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
