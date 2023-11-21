Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marion County, Indiana today? We have you covered below.
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Vernon High School - Fortville at Lawrence Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy at Arsenal Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
