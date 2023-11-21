The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 113

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.0)

Lakers (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Jazz (7-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 18.1% more often than the Lakers (5-9-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Utah (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 35.7% of the time this season (five out of 14). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (10 out of 13).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 2-9, while the Lakers are 7-3 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.9 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 16th with 113.6 points allowed per contest.

This year, Los Angeles is averaging 43.5 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 45 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Lakers are delivering 25.5 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this season, Los Angeles is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Lakers have been coming up short when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the NBA in treys made per game (9.9) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are ninth in the league in points scored (116.8 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (122).

On the boards, Utah is best in the NBA in rebounds (47.6 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (41 per game).

At 27.2 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Utah is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16.7 per game) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.5).

The Jazz make 14.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 10th, respectively, in the league.

