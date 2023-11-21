Jalen Smith plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Smith produced 10 points in a 128-116 loss against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-105)

Over 9.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per contest last season, 25th in the league.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game last year, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26 per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

Jalen Smith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 11 7 2 1 1 1 1/13/2023 20 14 6 1 0 1 0 12/27/2022 20 9 7 0 0 0 0

