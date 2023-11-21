Tuesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) squaring off against the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a 83-78 victory for Indiana State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana State vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Indiana State vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Rice 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-5.2)

Indiana State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Indiana State Performance Insights

Last season, Indiana State was 23rd-best in the country on offense (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 159th on defense (69.6 points conceded).

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, the Sycamores were 192nd and 116th in the country, respectively, last season.

Indiana State was 21st-best in the nation in assists (15.8 per game) last season.

The Sycamores were the 20th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.4 per game) and 98th in 3-point percentage (35.5%) last year.

Indiana State gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 32% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 73rd, respectively, in the nation.

Indiana State attempted 54% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 46% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.3% of Indiana State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.7% were 3-pointers.

