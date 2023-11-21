The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) hit the court against the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Indiana State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-6.5) 159.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-6.5) 159.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana State vs. Rice Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana State went 22-9-0 ATS last season.

The Sycamores and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 31 times last season.

Rice covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Owls games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last year.

