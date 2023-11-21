The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) battle the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Indiana State shot better than 46.6% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Sycamores finished 192nd.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores scored were just 2.7 more points than the Owls gave up (76.6).

When Indiana State totaled more than 76.6 points last season, it went 16-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State put up 80.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 77.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Sycamores surrendered 4.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (70.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last year, making 9.9 threes per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule