The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 124 - Pacers 120

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.4)

Hawks (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (250.5)



Under (250.5) Computer Predicted Total: 243.6

The Pacers have put together a 7-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark of the Hawks.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Indiana (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents do it more often (91.7% of the time) than Atlanta and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pacers are 3-2, while the Hawks are 3-3 as moneyline favorites.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league on offense (125.7 points scored per game) but second-worst defensively (123.8 points conceded).

With 41.8 rebounds per game and 44.3 rebounds conceded, Indiana is 24th and 16th in the league, respectively.

This season the Pacers are best in the league in assists at 30.3 per game.

Indiana is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Pacers are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.9 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

