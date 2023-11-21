The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games last season, Ball State and its opponents scored more than 143.5 total points.

Ball State's matchups last season had an average of 148 points, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.

Ball State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Ball State won 13 of the 16 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (81.2%).

The Cardinals went 11-3 last year (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Ball State has an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 17 60.7% 76.4 145.1 71.6 141.1 144.4 South Carolina Upstate 11 40.7% 68.7 145.1 69.5 141.1 139.2

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals put up 76.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.

Ball State went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 14-14-0 8-7 17-11-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 14-6 13-14-0

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State South Carolina Upstate 12-2 Home Record 11-2 6-7 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

