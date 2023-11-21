The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 68.7 255th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.2 306th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th 163rd 13.2 Assists 11.7 289th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.6 258th

