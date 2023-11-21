Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 21
Tuesday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (3-1) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.
There is no line set for the game.
Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 70, South Carolina Upstate 66
Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-4.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 136.3
Ball State Performance Insights
- Ball State was 64th in college basketball in points scored (76.4 per game) and 227th in points allowed (71.6) last season.
- Last season, the Cardinals were 117th in the nation in rebounds (32.6 per game) and 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8).
- At 13.2 assists per game last season, Ball State was 163rd in college basketball.
- Beyond the arc, the Cardinals were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last season. They were 40th in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.
- Ball State was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.3%) last season.
- Last season, Ball State took 63.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.5% of Ball State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.
