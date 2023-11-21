How to Watch Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- Ball State had a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 117th.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Cardinals recorded were 6.9 more points than the Spartans gave up (69.5).
- Ball State had a 16-6 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Ball State posted 6.5 more points per game (80.4) than it did in away games (73.9).
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals surrendered 69.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Ball State performed worse when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage away from home.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oakland City
|W 92-51
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
