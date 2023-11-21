The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Ball State had a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 117th.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Cardinals recorded were 6.9 more points than the Spartans gave up (69.5).

Ball State had a 16-6 record last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Ball State posted 6.5 more points per game (80.4) than it did in away games (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Cardinals surrendered 69.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, Ball State performed worse when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 38.6% percentage away from home.

