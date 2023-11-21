The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 128-116 loss to the Magic (his last game) Nesmith posted .

With prop bets in place for Nesmith, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Over 8.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last year, conceding 44.1 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26 per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 22 11 3 2 1 1 0 12/27/2022 19 3 6 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.