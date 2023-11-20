How to Watch the Southern Indiana vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (3-1) welcome in the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Southern Indiana vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Screaming Eagles put up just 2.7 more points per game last year (65) than the Tigers gave up (62.3).
- Southern Indiana went 10-8 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Screaming Eagles gave up (63.8).
- When Missouri put up more than 63.8 points last season, it went 13-4.
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wright State
|W 67-63
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/12/2023
|Oakland City
|W 86-38
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/16/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 66-60
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
