The Bucknell Bison (0-2) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Game Information

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 75.8 77th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 220th 31.2 Rebounds 35.0 30th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.7 12th 150th 13.4 Assists 12.7 204th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.7 265th

