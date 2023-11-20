Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (0-2) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|35.0
|30th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
