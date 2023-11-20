The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) face the SMU Mustangs (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Mustangs finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Mustangs put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).
  • SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.
  • The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).
  • West Virginia went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (68.1).
  • When playing at home, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (83.1).
  • At home, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's (NY) - WVU Coliseum

