Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Scott County, Indiana is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School at Crothersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Crothersville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.