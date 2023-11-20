Purdue vs. Gonzaga November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) will meet the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|1st
|86.1
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|36.2
|11th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
