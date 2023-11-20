The Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) will meet the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 1st 86.1 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 44th 34.3 Rebounds 36.2 11th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 16th 16.2 Assists 15.5 29th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

